Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 14,230 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $166,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 3,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,435. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.