Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

