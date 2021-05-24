Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 16,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

