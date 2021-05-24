Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 16,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.