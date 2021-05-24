Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Avient posted sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

