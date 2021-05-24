$21.08 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $21.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.51 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.95 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,369. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

