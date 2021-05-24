$21.08 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $21.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.51 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.95 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,369. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.