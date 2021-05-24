Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 278,319 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 942.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $61,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $210.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

