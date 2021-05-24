Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,702.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420,393 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of Baidu worth $96,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.17.

BIDU opened at $189.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

