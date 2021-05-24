Cibc World Markets Corp Has $106.89 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $106,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.