Swiss National Bank Acquires 60,100 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $286,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

