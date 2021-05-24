Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,099,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $304,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

