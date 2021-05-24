Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 741,334 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Trane Technologies worth $414,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.90. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $156.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

