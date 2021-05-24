Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.87% of Booking worth $833,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Booking by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,050,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $52.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,346.32. 3,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,610. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,377.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,207.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

