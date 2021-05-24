AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $274,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,278. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

