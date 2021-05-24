Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $19.05 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

