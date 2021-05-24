Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,773 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

