AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 4,815 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.64. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

