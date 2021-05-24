iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.