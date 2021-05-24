AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 24,146 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,146 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

