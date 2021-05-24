Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $136,373,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

