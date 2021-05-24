Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 132.1% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,666,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.