Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

PEG stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

