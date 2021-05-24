Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 29,168 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,200,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE DD opened at $84.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

