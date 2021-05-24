Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $411.63 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

