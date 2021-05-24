Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

