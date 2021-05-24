White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RING traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

