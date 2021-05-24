White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.