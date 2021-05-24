White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.