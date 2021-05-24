iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 419.0% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.31. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.