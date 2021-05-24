White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

SCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.17. 12,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,151. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

