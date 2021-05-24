iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.