Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.17. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,881. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.