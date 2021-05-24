Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.15 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $654,724.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.60 or 0.00902251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.61 or 0.09251135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083563 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

