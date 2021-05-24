Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.06. Passage Bio shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Passage Bio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

