Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

