Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

