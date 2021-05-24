Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $154.58 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

