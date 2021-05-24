Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average is $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

