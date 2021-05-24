Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,682 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $174.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

