Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

