Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.01. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,739. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average of $272.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

