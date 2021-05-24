Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after buying an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 3,668,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after buying an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 131,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.97. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,470. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

