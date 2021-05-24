GNY (GNY) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $150.98 million and $379,342.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

