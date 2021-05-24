Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 114,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,588. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

