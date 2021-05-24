Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $382.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

