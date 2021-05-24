Ouroboros (OURO) Achieves Market Cap of $187,780.49

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $187,780.49 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00398564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00182396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00827563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

