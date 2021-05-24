-$0.24 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

