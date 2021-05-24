Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,816 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,728 shares of company stock worth $11,431,781. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,591. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $73.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

