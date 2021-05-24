Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.