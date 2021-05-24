Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $23.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 2,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

