The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $292.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.30 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

AZEK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.91. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

